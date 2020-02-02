Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem

Play video content FOX

Demi Lovato fulfilled her own 10-year prophecy by belting out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV -- and she handled it like a pro.

The singer was decked out in all white Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of kickoff and with a line of troops behind her bearing our country's flags ... she let it rip on the mic. Demi did a pretty standard version of "The Star Spangled Banner" ... it was great.

What's funny though is that before her performance, an old tweet of hers surfaced online from 2010, which reads ... "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." Welp, she can definitely check that off the list now.

She's got her sights on a bigger Super Bowl gig down the road. Demi followed up with another tweet in the same vein as her old thought, saying ... "One day, I’m gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." That's a 10-year challenge!

BTW, we gotta give props to DL for her take on the National Anthem ... very Whitney Houston-esq and just a powerhouse performance.