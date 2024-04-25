Cops Locate Alleged Nikola Jokic Brother Punch Victim, Continue Investigation

Cops are continuing to make headway in their investigation into Nikola Jokic's brother ... telling TMZ Sports they've located the man who Strahinja Jokic punched in the face earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Dept. said on Thursday morning they've "been in communication" with the fan who Strahinja socked after Game 2 of the Lakers vs. Nuggets game at Ball Arena on Monday night.

Play video content 4/22/24 TikTok / @cgallegos67

The rep did not reveal, however, if the man is seeking to press charges -- or if he's formally filed a police report.

"At this point," the spokesperson said, "the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made."

While currently in the clear with cops, Strahinja also appears to be safe from the crosshairs of the NBA for now.

The org. announced Tuesday it's looking into the situation, but it has yet to levy any sort of punishment on the Jokic bro ... clearing the way for him to potentially attend Game 3 of the L.A. vs. Denver series at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.