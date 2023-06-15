Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Has Beer-Chugging Contest With Fan At Nuggets Parade

The Denver Nuggets' NBA championship parade is officially underway ... and things are already off to a hot start -- with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope getting into a beer-chugging contest with a fan in the crowd!!

The awesome moment went down as the team made its way through the streets on firetrucks ... when KCP decided to hop off and down some brews with a lucky supporter.

The basketball player destroyed his competition ... but no one seemed to really be keeping score, as the two hugged it out at the end -- and the fan lost his damn mind.

Not everyone was guzzling the beers on hand, though -- Christian Braun did a sort of Triple H/"Stone Cold" Steve Austin combination by spitting out his drink as his truck cruised down the street.

The Game 3 hero Christian Braun pic.twitter.com/O3EMwfKgdT — Ryan Kaufman (@GingerlyTweets) June 15, 2023 @GingerlyTweets

Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has his whole family with him for the celly ... so we take it he'll mostly be on his best behavior -- but we're hoping he decides to let loose a bit.

The parade will end at Civic Center Park ... where the team will hold its rally.