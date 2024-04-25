Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
UFC Star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, Wife, Welcome Twin Girls!

UFC's Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett I'm A Dad To Twins ... Betsy and Margot!!!

UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Has Twins
Paddy "The Baddy" is now a daddy (say that five times fast) ... 'cause the UFC star and his wife just welcomed twin girls -- and they are adorable!!!

The 21-3 lightweight MMA fighter introduced his baby girls to the world on Instagram, announcing April 17th was the day he and Laura Gregory's lives changed.

"All worth it for you 2 perfect little girls Betsy and Margot Pimblett ❤️," Paddy wrote on Instagram.

Laura -- who married Paddy in 2023 -- said Betsy was born first (at 3:54 AM) and Margot followed two minutes later.

Betsy weighed 5 pounds and 2 oz ... while Margot was 4 pounds and 11 oz.

"Welcome To The World Our Beautiful Baby Girls💗💗," Laura said on social media. "Never felt a love like this, my forever best friends 💗💗."

Fans were excited for the couple's bundles of joy ... with some giving the UFC fighter a new nickname, "Paddy the Daddy."

Paddy has been on a winning streak in the Octagon, winning his last seven fights, most recently against the legendary Tony Ferguson in December 2023.

Pimblett's next fight/opponent hasn't yet been set ... and it might be some time before that happens. After all, he (literally) has both hands full right now.

Congrats!!!

