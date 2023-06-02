UFC's Paddy Pimblett Shares Pics From Lavish Wedding

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett's wedding was anything but bad -- the UFC star just shared snaps from his extravagant marriage ceremony from over the weekend ... and it looked incredible.

The 28-year-old lightweight fighter tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Laura Gregory, at the Peckforton Castle in Chesire, England over the weekend ... and Pimblett's bestie and fellow fighter Molly McCann was present for the big event.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paddy posted about his big day on Instagram ... saying, "What a day from start to finish."

"We couldn’t of asked for better weather, atmosphere or people we had around us! Would like to thank everyone who came Laura is finally Mrs. Pimblett now even tho we’ve been a married couple for years 🤣🤗."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paddy and Laura got engaged years ago ... and have been together for more than a decade.

No word on when Paddy will get back in the Octagon -- he's been dealing with an ankle injury following his controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December -- but it sure looks like he's doing fine now!!