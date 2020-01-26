Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Grammy Performance in Return to Music

Play video content CBS

Demi Lovato made an emotional return to music in a performance that brought tears to the singer's eyes and the audience members to their feet.

Demi premiered her new single "Anyone" Sunday night at The Grammy Awards. Lovato needed to restart the song as she got choked up during her first attempt. She was then able to power through the performance to a standing ovation.

TMZ broke the story ... Demi wrote "Anywhere" just 4 days before her overdose and hospitalization back in 2018. The song's lyrics are powerful, and mention how Demi was in a tough state, reaching out for help ... but couldn't get it.

Sources close to Demi tell us the single is just the tip of the iceberg for her plans in 2020. We're told an entire album is on the way, and there have also been talks for a tour.