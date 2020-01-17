Demi Lovato Plans Early 2020 Album Touching on OD, Sobriety

Exclusive TMZ.com

Demi Lovato's comeback includes a Grammys performance, a coveted Super Bowl gig ... and a full-length studio album to be released in the first half of 2020.

TMZ's learned the singer's still working on the tracks -- which will be the first new music she's put out since she nearly died from an overdose -- but plans to drop them by summer.

We're told the new album will touch on her OD in July 2018, her time in rehab, her sobriety and the journey/struggle to get there.

Our Demi sources say a tour coinciding with the album is also very possible, but the logistics have yet to be locked down.

It's been a big week for Demi -- before we got word of the new album, it was announced she'd be performing at the Grammys on January 26 ... and singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in February.

The gigs will be her first live performances since suffering the overdose, which was likely caused by Oxy laced with Fentanyl.

