Demi Lovato Throws Massive Halloween Party in Hollywood

Demi Lovato threw a crazy Halloween party Saturday night, and tons of celebs came out to celebrate.

The bash went down at Hyde nightclub in Hollywood. Among those who attended ... Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jason Derulo, Jake Paul, Madison Beer, Hana Cross, EJ Johnson, Jayde Nicole, and Dorothy Wang.

Demi came as Pennywise from "It." Paris came as a schoolgirl. Larsa came in camo ... check out the gallery.

Kylie Jenner was supposed to attend, but her driver got in a little fender bender and she ended up being a no show. She wasn't hurt and ended up hanging with Sofia Richie. BTW ... Kylie was dressed as Madonna, circa 2003 VMA Awards.

Backgrid