Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl In Comeback After '18 OD

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in February -- one of her first live performances since suffering an overdose back in 2018.

Lovato has serious experience singing the Anthem at major sporting events -- she had the honors at the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight back in 2017.

But, her life hit some speed bumps since then and she was hospitalized in July 2018 after nearly dying from an overdose likely caused by Oxy laced with Fentanyl.

Before that Lovato had admitted falling off the wagon after nearly 6 years of sobriety.

Now, Lovato appears healthy and sober and ready to make a public comeback -- and it doesn't get much bigger than the Super Bowl!!!