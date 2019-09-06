Demi Lovato Posts Unedited Bikini Photo, 'It's Cellulit!!!!'

Demi Lovato is so over feeling bad about her body, and even more so -- she's done editing her photos to please others and adhere to THEIR idea of beautiful.

And that, indeed, is "celluLIT."

Demi shared this unedited bikini photo of herself late Thursday -- cellulite and all -- because as she puts it ... "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards."

Lovato adds ... "So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

The singer/actress goes on to explain how she's been feeling great getting back to projects while not stressing about strenuous workouts or miserable diets.

She says ... "here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!"

The inspiring pic caught the eye of one interesting admirer. Mike Johnson, a contestant on the last season of "The Bachelorette," dropped a very flirty reply to Demi ... saying, "Look at me like that again." Demi saw it and replied with a kissy face emoji. Hmmm ...

Even better, Demi's post also revealed that she's back in the studio working on new music -- an anthem!

Backgrid