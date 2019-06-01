Demi Lovato Christina Aguilera's My Girl!!!

Demi Lovato Fangirls Out at Christina Aguilera's Las Vegas Show

Demi Lovato surfaced in Vegas Friday night for a performance that brought her to tears.

Demi's a superfan of one Christina Aguilera, who was performing at Planet Hollywood where she kicked off her residency.

Lovato scored second-row seats with her friends and she sang and danced during Christina's opening night.

Check out the vid that Demi shot ... snippets from "Genie in a Bottle," "Ain't No Other Man," and "Fighter."

Christina Aguilera is worthy of superfandom -- she has five Grammys and has sold more than 75 million records.

By the way ... Demi seemed great -- she was happy, relaxed and genuinely excited.

Her residency at the hotel's Zappos Theater -- "Christina Aguilera: The Xperience" -- runs through October, with some breaks in the middle.