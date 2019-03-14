Demi Lovato Loving My New Digs ... Luxury Condo In The Sky

Demi Lovato's New Digs: Luxury Condo in Century City

EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato ﻿is moving on up ... to a high-rise luxury condo in Century City, and her new place is loaded with some baller amenities and breathtaking views!!!

We've learned Demi recently moved into an exclusive condo building -- home to tons of celebs and high-profile peeps -- and she's doing it big, all the way up on the 22nd floor!

As you can see ... Demi is enamored with her amazing views of the Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains and Los Angeles skyline. Talk about your window to the world!

The amenities are next-level too ... we're talking indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, an insane fitness center, exercise studios, private park, outdoor chef's kitchen, a lounge, game room and screening room.

How does she ever leave the property?!?

Our sources say Demi moved in about 2 months ago, which puts her move-in date right around the time she celebrated 6 months of sobriety, and she's throwing down about $35,000 a month in rent.

We broke the story ... Demi is selling her Hollywood Hills home, where she OD'd on Oxycodone last summer, and it's on the market for $9.495 million.

Home ownership is overrated anyway.