Demi Lovato Visits Israel, Gets Baptized in Jordan River

Demi Lovato's road to wellness just became a truly spiritual journey for her, 'cause she made a pilgrimage to God's land ... and got cleansed in the same waters as Christ.

The singer posted some incredible photos Tuesday of a recent trip she took to Israel, one of which shows her getting baptized in the Jordan River -- where JC himself was famously dunked by John the Baptist. It clearly meant a lot to Demi too.

She captioned her set, "I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes."

Demi went on to say that she was overcome with a sense of spirituality and a connection to God by visiting the Holy Land -- something she says she's been missing in her life.

As for the baptism, Demi writes that she's never felt "more renewed." She went on to say, "This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel."

As you know, Demi has been on a hiatus from music since her near-fatal overdose in L.A. She's gone to rehab to get better, and even celebrated a year of sobriety in July.