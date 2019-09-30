Justin & Hailey Bieber Take Boat Ride to Rehearsal Dinner

Justin and Hailey Bieber are hours away from hearing wedding bells in South Carolina, but they got the good vibes fired up Sunday night with some fun on the water.

A select group of the Biebers' wedding guests hopped on boats and headed over to the rehearsal dinner at the Montage Palmetto Bluff ... and their family and friends make up a pretty star-studded affair.

The rehearsal peeps included Justin's dad, Jeremy, and his family, Hailey's dad, Stephen, along with Uncle Billy and Chynna Phillips ... and famous friends like Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and Fai Khadra.

Everyone looked stylish and happy -- enjoying a boat cocktail will do that -- as they arrived for the shindig.

As for the big day Monday ... we got some of the details ... the fun will get started at 6 PM with pre-ceremony beverages. Then, everyone will move to the Somerset Chapel for the ceremony before the party really gets going at the Wilson Ballroom.

A plated dinner will be served at 8 PM for 154 wedding guests, and the reception's scheduled to last until midnight.