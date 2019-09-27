Justin and Hailey Bieber's Wedding Is Pissing Off Hotel Guests

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting ready for a lavish wedding in South Carolina ... but some of the guests at the hotel, where the shindig is going down, are LIVID because the nuptials are screwing with their vacations.

Justin and Hailey are set to walk down the aisle Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, and some of the most prized areas on the property are being closed off from hotel guests.

The Montage hotel sent guests an email, obtained by TMZ, informing them their stay will have some pretty big hiccups. The email was sent late Wednesday, and some of the guests are angry they're getting such late notice.

According to the email, Montage guests are barred from using the spa, a pool and a fancy restaurant for 48 hours while the Biebers enjoy unlimited access during their destination wedding. The heavy restrictions are in place from noon Sunday to noon Tuesday -- so say goodbye to Sunday Funday.

For its part, the Montage is offering guests refunds, alternate bookings and upgrades ... and for those willing to brave the Bieber nuptials, dinner on the house in one of the other restaurants.

We broke the story ... Justin and Hailey picked the venue after falling in love with Palmetto Bluff -- a breathtaking waterfront area on the May River and major tourist hot spot.

Hailey enjoyed a penis-filled Bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner and co. this week in Los Angeles ... and at least some folks in SC are wishing all the star power would stay in Hollywood.