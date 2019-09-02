Justin Bieber's Message 'From My Heart' About Fame and Marriage

TMZ

Justin Bieber's in a reflective mood on this Labor Day ... opening up in a VERY big, and wordy, way about his personal roller coaster of life.

The Biebs had a lot to get off his chest -- something like 1,000 words worth of stuff -- and blurted it all out in a post you might go blind trying to read. So, allow us to sum up his points:

- His struggles growing up with 2 very young parents

- Coping with sudden attention from millions of fans

- His darkest days which included doing "pretty heavy drugs at 19" and abusing all his relationships. He admits becoming "resentful, disrespectful to women and angry."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

- Going through a cycle of disappointment, which he admits sometimes drove him to the point "where you don't even want to live anymore"

- Feeling unfulfilled despite all his money, clothes, cars, accolades and achievements

But with his nuptials set to go down later this month ... seems Justin's excited about entering the next phase in his life, and he finally feels fulfilled.

He writes, "Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE.' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."