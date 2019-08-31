Justin & Hailey Bieber Wedding Ceremony is For God, Stephen Baldwin Says

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber want their formal wedding celebration to be a religious affair because they feel bringing God into their marriage will make their union stronger ... this according to Stephen Baldwin.

Stephen was on his way to the New York State Fair -- where he's launching a new initiative for veterans called Ready Vets Go -- when he filled us in on the motives behind his daughter and the Biebs' formal wedding party.

Justin's father-in-law says the happy couple understands weddings and marriages are supposed to be a holy commitment, and they feel a religious ceremony will go a long way towards finding peace and happiness together.

Stephen says he's proud of Justin for taking some time away from music to be a family man ... and he feels JB has made leaps and bounds in the past year as far as making sure he's spending time with Hailey and having a blast.

Justin and Hailey enjoyed a fancy lunch together Thursday at E Baldi ... so ya can't argue with Stephen, they're definitely having fun!

As we first reported ... Justin and Hailey are going to say their "I dos" again in a place they've fallen for ... South Carolina ... and they recently sent out their save the dates. Hailey's dad tells us they're still deciding between a couple venues.