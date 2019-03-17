Justin & Hailey Bieber Oughta Get Pinched at the Beach ... No Green for St. Patty's?!!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Flaunt Their Beach Bods for St. Patrick's Day

Justin and Hailey Bieber were pressing their luck Sunday, 'cause they opted not to wear any green to the beach in honor of St. Patrick's Day ... tsk, tsk.

The couple hit Laguna Beach with their pup in tow, where, at first, Hailey was wearing a checkered flannel while JB went bare-chested ... showing off his tats in blue and grey trunks. Hailey eventually lost the shirt and revealed her killer beach bod in a pink bikini.

They got in the water too ... and then got hopped right back out. Chilly much?

Clearly, they look great. But again ... no obvious shades of green that we can see here. They coulda easily gotten nipped by some overzealous kids -- and there was at least one little girl nearby. No sign of a pinch though.

More importantly, it's good to see Justin enjoying himself ... especially since he's reportedly getting treatment for depression. His mom, Pattie Mallette, wouldn't confirm that to us, but says she's proud at how he's handled himself under pressure.

A day at the beach with your smokin' hot wife always helps, we're sure.