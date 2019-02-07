Justin Bieber Didn't Have Sex for a Year Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber I Didn't Have Sex for a Year ... Before Marrying Hailey

Justin Bieber says he was celibate for a year before getting back together and eventually marrying Hailey Baldwin -- and it sounds like he did it (or didn't do it) for the man upstairs.

The Biebers are featured in a new interview with Vogue, where JB revealed that he'd decided to keep it in his pants for a full 365 days prior to reconnecting with his ex last year as a way of "feeling closer to God." He says he thought it would be a good way of bettering the condition of his soul ... and thinks God rewarded him with Hailey as a result.

Even when they got back together, Justin says they refrained from sex until officially tying the knot in September during their NYC courthouse visit.

Bieber also says he had a "legitimate problem with sex" ... citing it as his remaining vice that didn't provide pleasure anymore. Speaking of vices, Justin also says he abused Xanax in his youth, adding ... "Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing" -- namely, his promiscuity. He also says his security would sometimes check his pulse at night to see if he was still breathing.

Welp, the Biebers are legally hitched now -- so it's safe to assume they've been busy between the sheets. They say one of their motivations in getting married last September was because of a desire to have sex.