Justin Bieber Taking Break From Music, Focusing on Health and Marriage

Justin Bieber I Need to Fix 'Deep Rooted Issues' ... Taking Break From Music

Justin Bieber is taking a step back from his music to focus on his health and his marriage ... because he wants to address some "deep rooted issues."

Justin just announced his plans to hit pause on his career and shift his focus to more important things, like Hailey Baldwin ... telling his fans, "music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health."

The Biebs is sending a clear message to anyone clamoring him to release a new album ... saying, "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

Justin's comments come amid reports he's been getting treatment for depression. He addresses some of that by revealing, "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

Justin's not saying goodbye to the recording studio forever though ... he says, "I will come back with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable."