Justin & Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato Show Loyalty to Scooter Braun in Church

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato have formed a holy alliance with their manager Scooter Braun.

Justin and Demi hit the pews Wednesday night at an L.A. church with Scooter, along with Justin's wife, Hailey.

It seems more than just a trek to a place of worship ... it's a showing of a united front with some of Scooter's most famous clients ... this in the wake of Taylor Swift's campaign against the manager and his Big Machine.

Remember ... when Taylor launched on Scooter at the Billboard Awards, he was in Florida with Ariana Grande ... another client.

There's been a lot of back and forth with Scooter and Taylor. She says neither he nor his team has reached out to her so she could have an opportunity to buy her masters from BM, and he has said on social media he wants to sit down with her but she hasn't accepted his olive branch.