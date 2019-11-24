Taylor Swift Accepts AMA Award, No Mention of Scooter Braun or Big Machine
11/24/2019 7:32 PM PT
Taylor Swift could not have been more gracious accepting the AMA "Artist of the Decade" award ... and there wasn't a peep about her old songs, Big Machine or Scooter Braun.
Taylor sang most of her biggest hits, including "Love Story," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Shake it Off." What's interesting ... she didn't sing "Bad Blood," or "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" ... the latter could be a metaphor for her relationship with Big Machine, so not singing it was interesting. She opened the set with her new song, "The Man."
Swift got huge applause and thanked just about everyone in her life, but no mention about her raging dispute with B.M. and Braun.
Our sources tell us ... Taylor and/or her team have not met with Scooter and/or reps from Big Machine ... this after Scooter's overture Friday morning. We're told there are no plans to meet.
