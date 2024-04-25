Bronny James Fans Speculate Duquesne Transfer After Coach's Post

Bronny James might've already figured out his next college move -- at least, that's what some people are thinking after Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce's latest social media post ... which included a clear nod to the young hooper's NBA superstar pops.

Joyce -- a member of LeBron's Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School championship teams back in the day -- shared quite an interesting GIF on Wednesday ... showing him doing King James' signature chalk toss with a caption that teased a huge announcement.

The post could mean anything, but plenty of folks believe it means Bronny is slated to team up with his dad's longtime friend and former teammate for his sophomore season of college ball.

Bronny recently entered the NBA Draft and the transfer portal after one year with USC ... in which he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game.

The plan is for him to go through the draft process and see what interest is out there before deciding whether he will go pro or stay in school.

LeBron previously spoke about Bronny's decision ... saying his son has his support no matter what -- even though he's made it clear his dream is to play alongside the 19-year-old in the pros.

It would be a big move for Joyce as he takes the reins from Keith Dambrot -- the guy who coached Dru and Bron to two H.S. state championships -- and it would make a ton of sense considering all the ties to the James Gang.

Devil's advocate here -- Joyce's post could just be teasing an apparel deal with LeBron, similar to what he's done with Ohio State in the past ... where the Buckeyes rocked the four-time MVP's brand logo over the Nike Swoosh.