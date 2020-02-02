Ciara, Russell and Other Celebs Party In Miami During Super Bowl Weekend

Let's Party Our Faces Off in Miami!!!

Tons of stars descended on Miami Saturday for the Super Bowl, but first things first -- PARTY!!!

Who wasn't there? Check out Russell Wilson, Ciara, Bill Belichick and GF Linda Holliday having a great time.

Floyd Mayweather was there in all his glory, enveloped in his TMT security team while grabbing some grub art Prime 112.

And, the OG lifestyle guru and Snoop sidekick Martha Stewart showed up ready to fight in camo.

Gayle King looked great and flashy as she arrived at ... where else, Prime 112.

Paris Hilton sparkled as she left the Rolling Stone Party at the SLS Hotel.