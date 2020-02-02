Halsey Goes Off On Fan Who Screamed G-Eazy During Concert

Play video content SplashNews.com

Halsey took a stand Saturday night during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami after a fan harassed her by repeatedly screaming out the name of her ex-BF.

Halsey was at BudXMiami performing her set when some dude in the crowd screamed G-Eazy's name over and over. Well, that set her off something fierce, as she did her own investigation of sorts to find the culprit.

The malcontent couldn't be spotted, so Halsey led the crowd in a rousing call to arms ... "F*** that guy!!!" The fans were more than happy to oblige.

She issued a warning ... "If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building. I will kick your f***ing ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the f**king club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show."

Halsey later said, "don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cus ur a woman standing up for urself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.' Love u."