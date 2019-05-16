Halsey Twerks to Lil Nas X in Assless Chaps!!!

Halsey Twerks in Assless Chaps to Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Halsey's doing her part to keep Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" at the top of the charts by TWERKING to the hit ... while wearing chaps, and not much else!!

Halsey was heading out to a party Wednesday night when she decided to show off her outfit -- cowboy hat, boots and black leather assless chaps. Her ensemble woulda been enough, but then she went and started strutting and twerking to 'OTR.'

Juvenile probs be like "Slow motion for me."

Anyway ... she captioned her post, "When someone says 'cowboy themed birthday party' and you already own the chaps."

Not that Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, needs the help. It's been number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 6 consecutive weeks -- and it's been streamed more than 140 million times since it dropped last month.

The rapper's been in hot demand ... he performed at Cardi B's spring/summer line collection launch just a couple weeks ago.

As for Halsey's vid ... Lil Nas X has yet to respond, but we're guessing he's still taking in the magic performance.

Something to make ya go, "Hmm" -- ALL chaps are already assless. So, "assless chaps" is totally redundant. We'd argue, especially in Halsey's case, it's more like ... assFUL chaps!