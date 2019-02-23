Halsey and Yungblud Have Date Night at Disneyland

EXCLUSIVE
Halsey and Yungblud looked like the happiest people on the Happiest Place on Earth!!!
The couple hit up Disneyland Friday for a super fun date. In addition to hopping on the carousel in Fantasyland, Halsey posed with Minnie Mouse. They also jumped on the Buzz Lightyear ride and then took a ride on the Matterhorn.
But, wait ... there was more. When they were done with rides, they dined at the Blue Bayou restaurant.
They've been dating since November ... shortly after Halsey and G-Eazy broke up.