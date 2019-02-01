Halsey My New BF and I are Smokin'

Halsey Enjoys a Smoke and Some PDA with New BF, Yungblud

Halsey's relationship with her new rocker boyfriend doesn't look like a drag -- the 2 seem to be totally into each other ... even when they're just standing around smoking.

The singer was spotted out in WeHo Thursday night with British musician Yungblud, enjoying a cigarette and some PDA while they waited for their ride. We're told the couple had just left a dinner date at Jones Italian restaurant.

Halsey's been hanging with her slightly younger beau since at least November, shortly after breaking up with G-Eazy ... for the second time.

Looks like they're still going strong well into the new year.