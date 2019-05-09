Cardi B's Booty-Poppin' Performance Steals New Fashion Line Show

Cardi B Come for My Fashion Line Stay for My Booty-Poppin' Show!!!

Cardi B was glowing at the launch of her new spring collection ... literally and figuratively.

The rapper looked bootyful in more ways than one Wednesday night ... performing at the Hollywood Palladium as she launched "Season 2" of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B spring-summer line collection. She mentioned last week at her Billboard Awards acceptance speech a new line was coming ... and here it is!!!

But, it wouldn't be a Cardi B event without a little rapping and a whole lot of booty-shaking. She performed a slew of tracks ... including "Money Bag." The sizzling performance -- seriously, look at her douse herself with some H2O -- included sets with some of her famous friends.

YG showed some love while Lil Nas X strutted out his cowboy-wearing self to perform his hit "Old Town Road" ... which Cardi raved about for hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and staying there.

There were tons of other celebs there too ... including Lamar Odom, Master P, Romeo, Jeremy Meeks, Swaggy P and Nikki Bella to name a few.