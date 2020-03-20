Bucs' Chris Godwin Willing To Give #12 To Tom Brady, 'He's The GOAT'

Bucs' Chris Godwin I'll Give #12 To Tom Brady ... 'He's The GOAT'

3/20/2020 11:58 AM PT
There will be no drama in Tampa over the #12 ... Buccaneers star receiver Chris Godwin says if Tom Brady wants his jersey, he can have it!!!

"Just out of respect to everything that he's accomplished and everything that he's done, I would kind of have to defer to him," Godwin said on ESPN on Friday. "He's the GOAT, you know?"

It's got to be a breath of fresh air for Brady to hear his new teammate say those words ... Tom's been rockin' the 1-2 for 20 YEARS -- and has built his whole TB12 brand around the number.

And, in even more good news for Brady, it sounds like he might not even have to part ways with a huge chunk of cash for the digits either.

"If he's willing to give it up, then perfect," Godwin said. "But, I mean, if not, then I guess we'll cross that bridge when we get there. But, I'm not too worried about it."

Of course, the number does mean a hell of a lot to CG ... he's been rockin' it since back in high school -- and has become one of the NFL's best receivers in the uni.

So, Tom might have to give up a LITTLE ... or, at the very least, he better throw a ton of passes Godwin's way in 2020!!!

