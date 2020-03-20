Tom Brady Officially Signs With Buccaneers, 'Excited, Humble And Hungry'

Breaking News

It's official ... Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer -- and he says he's "excited, humbled and hungry" to get started on the next chapter of his football career.

"If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that," Brady said Friday. "You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day."

He added, "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."

News of Brady's commitment to Tampa broke on Tuesday ... but it wasn't until he took a physical in NY later in the week that he was able to officially put pen to contract paper.

His new deal with TB is reportedly a two-year contract worth roughly $30 MILLION per season ... and the Bucs said Friday they could not be happier that the move is now official.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020 @Buccaneers

"I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has," GM Jason Licht said. "He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization."

Brady added in his statement, "I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1."