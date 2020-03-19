Tom Brady Gets Billboard Tribute from Kraft Family, 'Greatest Of All Time'

Breaking News

Robert Kraft wanted to send one last message to Tom Brady before he heads to Florida ... so he bought up 12 billboards for a special tribute to his former (!!!) quarterback.

"Thank You Tom, The Greatest Of All Time," the signs read ... "With Love, The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots."

The billboards are up all around Gillette Stadium, where Brady played for the past 20 seasons.

The next step for Brady ... he will undergo a physical conducted by a doctor in New York and if (when) he passes, he should be cleared to be the next starting QB of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The physical is supposed to go down TODAY. Guessing TB12 will gas up his private jet to get to NYC to minimize contact with other people.

Earlier this week, Kraft issued an emotional statement about Tom leaving -- saying, "I love Tom like a son and I always will."