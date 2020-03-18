NFL, NBA Offering Free Game Pass and League Pass, Happy Self-Quarantining!

Breaking News

Stuck at home and itching for some more sports action?? The NFL and NBA just came through in the clutch for fans in desperate need of entertainment ... offering FREE access to Game Pass and League Pass!!

The sports gods heard everyone's prayers and provided the hookup -- access to the NFL's library of regular season and playoff games since 2009, as well as documentaries like "Hard Knocks" and other programs.

As for League Pass, users will be able to watch a bunch of classic games and replays (may we suggest Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals?) ... as well as other specials and content to keep you from losing your mind while sitting at home.

It's gotta be helpful for a bunch of sports fans across America currently deprived of competition ... considering all the pro leagues are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also gives New England Patriots fans a chance to watch Tom Brady's classic games ... considering that'll never happen again now that he's gonna be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer (too soon?).

The NBA's offer runs through April 22, while the NFL's will continue through May 31 ... but hopefully we're all back to work by then?