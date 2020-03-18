Ottawa Senators Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 'Mild Symptoms'

Breaking News

The coronavirus has officially made its way into the NHL ... the Ottawa Senators say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing "mild symptoms."

The team is not naming the player yet ... but it's believed this is the first positive test in the hockey league.

"The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials," the team said in a statement Tuesday night.

"As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff."

The Senators last played on March 11 at Staples Center in Los Angeles ... which was also the last place the Brooklyn Nets -- who had FOUR players just test positive -- played.

The Nets and Senators did NOT use the same locker room -- according to the L.A. Times' Arash Markazi -- but it's possible they used the same team bus during their time in L.A.

The Athletic reports several other Senator players are feeling ill and are awaiting COVID-19 test results as well.