Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players With Coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets 4 Players Test Positive For COVID-19 ... Including Durant
3/17/2020 2:29 PM PT
2:29 PM PT -- Kevin Durant says he is one of the players who tested positive for Coronavirus.
The NBA superstar told The Athletic he's feeling fine -- but adds, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
The coronavirus has just hit the Brooklyn Nets ... HARD.
The team announced FOUR players have tested positive for COVID-19 -- which is essentially a THIRD of the roster!
No, the team is not naming names -- at least not yet. Before today, no one on the team had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
In fact, before today only 3 NBA players had tested positive -- Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.
Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic," the team said in a statement.
"All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians."
"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting."
"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."
