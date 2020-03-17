Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players With Coronavirus

Breaking News Getty

The coronavirus has just hit the Brooklyn Nets ... HARD.

The team announced FOUR players have tested positive for COVID-19 -- which is essentially a THIRD of the roster!

No, the team is not naming names -- at least not yet. Before today, no one on the team had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In fact, before today only 3 NBA players had tested positive -- Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.

Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic," the team said in a statement.

"All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians."

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting."