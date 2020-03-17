Drake Honors Kobe Bryant At Indoor Home Court With Number Tribute

Play video content Breaking News

The Black Mamba's presence will be felt every time Drake steps foot on his insane home indoor basketball court ... 'cause the rapper has installed a touching tribute for Kobe Bryant.

Drizzy showed off the new artwork while spending some alone time at his "Sanctuary" court Monday night ... displaying a massive #8 and #24 on either side of the scoreboard.

Just like most of the world, it looks like Drake is practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic ... which means he can work on his J from the comfort of his Toronto mansion.

Of course, tons of celebs and athletes have been honoring the late NBA superstar following the tragic helicopter crash earlier this year -- from tributes like LeBron James' tattoo to Derrick Henry's new chain.

As for Drake's mansion ... the place is insane and even has a singing toilet. So, the whole isolation thing ain't all that bad for Drake.