Derrick Henry Gets $85,000 Chain To Honor Kobe Bryant, 35 CTs Of Diamonds

Derrick Henry didn't get the contract he wanted from the Titans this month ... but he sure as hell got a dope chain regardless -- coppin' an $85K piece to honor his hero, Kobe Bryant.

TMZ Sports has learned Henry grew up a huge fan of the Mamba ... and shortly after the Lakers legend's death in January, Derrick hit up ZoFrost to have tribute drip made.

As you can see, the jeweler -- who's worked with NFL stars like Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Earl Thomas this past year -- created a SICK piece for the Tennessee RB.

The chain features a mamba snake wrapped around Kobe's famous logo ... and we're told it holds approximately 35 CTs of diamonds.

We're also told the chain weighs a stunning 120 grams ... and all told, came in with an $85,000 price tag.

We know what you're thinking ... but don't worry, even though Henry hasn't gotten a long-term deal from the Titans yet, the franchise tag they put on him this week is still set to pay him around $12 MILLION this season.

By the way, Henry ain't the only NFL star to get sick ice from ZoFrost this month ... remember the insane Bruce Lee piece Kyler Murray had made for him last week?

