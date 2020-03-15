Kyler Murray Cops Insane $95,000 Bruce Lee Pendant, 40 Cts Of Diamonds!

Exclusive

How'd Kyler Murray cap off an amazing first season in the NFL??

BY COPPING AN INSANE BRUCE LEE DIAMOND PENDANT, BABY!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Arizona Cardinals star QB hit up ZoFrostAndCo shortly after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, to have a sick chain made.

Murray -- who's posted inspirational quotes from Lee throughout his football and baseball career -- asked for a diamond piece of the famous mixed martial artist ... and ZoFrost sure delivered.

We're told the ice features 40 carats of diamonds with approximately 7,800 stones ... and, all told, the drip weighs in at a whopping 330 grams.

As for the price, we've learned it was $95,000 ... but, don't worry, Murray can afford it -- he's in the middle of a 4-year, $35 MIL contract as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.