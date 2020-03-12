Billie Eilish Celebrates 5 Grammy Wins with Black Diamond Bling

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Billie Eilish is celebrating her history-making night at the Grammys with some shiny new bling ... and the piece is an ode to her sweep of the show's top awards.

The custom pendant is 14-karat gold with black diamonds and was crafted by celebrity jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds of Koosh Jewelers. As for the shape, the "5X" signifies Billie's 5 wins at her first-ever Grammys, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

Jewelry pieces similar to Billie's new bling have cost around $30,000 in the past ... so we're guessing this one rings up right around there too.

Eilish was the talk of the Grammys earlier this year and her album "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" has gotten insane praise. She's back on the road and touring the world, so there's a good chance the necklace will hit tour stops too.

