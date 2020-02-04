Billie Eilish Feels the Need for Speed in Post-Grammys Photo Shoot

Billie Eilish is living in the fast lane ... such is life after hauling in 5 Grammys.

The 18-year-old singing sensation headed to the desert in the most northern part of L.A. County where she met up with a ton of rocket bikers for a photo shoot. There was also a cake on the set though it's unclear if the crew was actually celebrating or if it was part of the shoot. Billie's birthday, BTW, is December 18. Just so ya know.