Kyle Richards' Daughter Burglarized to the Tune of $1 Million!!!

Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie's home was hit by burglars last week ... and the thieves ended up taking off with upwards of a million bucks worth of stuff.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LASD Major Crimes unit is handling the investigation for the break-in, which took place at Farrah's house last Tuesday.

We're told thieves got away with sentimental and super-expensive jewelry, Hermes bags, designer luggage, high-end watches, and other luxury goods.

Our sources say it does not appear that Farrah was targeted ... that this could be the work of a South American burglary crew.

Our sources say some of the jewelry was passed down from her stepdad Mauricio Umansky's side of the family. Also gone, milestone gifts from her parents, including high school and college graduation gifts, in addition to her 21st birthday presents.

As we reported ... Farrah wasn't home at the time of the break-in ... which took place in broad daylight.