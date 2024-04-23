Kyle Richards' Daughter's L.A. Home Burglarized in Broad Daylight

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards raced to her daughter's side this week after hearing about an emergency at her kid's home -- as the place got broken into by thieves, who busted in in broad daylight.

Sources familiar tell TMZ … Farrah Aldjufrie's L.A.-area home got burglarized Tuesday afternoon, with the crime happening around 1 PM PT. Thankfully, we're told Farrah wasn't home when this happened ... but unfortunately, these crooks made off with quite a lot.

Our sources say the burglars forced open a door on the property and made entry into the home -- and at some point during their stealing spree, we're told they actually cut Farrah's WiFi off completely ... likely in hopes of trying to cut the connection to surveillance cameras.

We're told the break-in was likely captured by different angles ... so this'll likely help police down the road -- but in the meantime, our sources say Farrah's is out a helluva lot of property ... including pricey handbags and pretty much all of her jewelry.

There's no official estimate at this point on just how much was taken and how much it was all worth -- but from the sounds of it ... a large haul. Kyle and Farrah were seen speaking with investigators on the scene afterward -- and we actually got Kyle as she was leaving.

She says everyone's alright, including Farrah ... our sources say Farrah's just shaken up by the whole thing -- which is understandable. Middle of the day burglary is next level insane.

