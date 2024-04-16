$30M Heist at L.A. Storage Facility Preceded by Multiple False Alarms

The $30 million heist from an L.A. storage facility -- which sounds like an "Ocean's 11" outtake -- remains a mystery for investigators, but they're zeroing in on several false alarms triggered in the building leading up to the burglary.

TMZ pulled the calls for police service to the GardaWorld money storage facility in the San Fernando Valley. The building was hit by burglars on Easter Sunday, but it turns out there's been lots of police activity there.

Based on the records obtained by TMZ, over the past year, police have made more than a dozen visits to GardaWorld -- and the vast majority of them turned out to be false alarms.

Of the 13 calls reported for the GardaWorld building before the March 31 heist -- 12 were logged as triggered alarms, and dealt with as false alarms.

Only one call came in as a possible burglary on July 7, 2023 ... but that ended up being a false alarm as well. Interestingly, an alarm call came in on March 30 too ... the day before the break-in.

The records also show the March 30 alarm trigger was chalked up to a false alarm.

The day of the heist ... there were 3 calls for service, and those were also reported as triggered alarms, but one of them definitely ended up being legit -- that's when authorities realized millions of dollars had been jacked from one of the safes.

Law enforcement sources tell us all these calls for service for alarms at the facility are definitely on the feds' radar, and are being looked into as part of the investigation. We're told the GardaWorld building had staffing issues before the heist ... including having insufficient security personnel on site, which is another thing under the microscope.