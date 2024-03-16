Actor King Bach's L.A. Home Burglarized, $200K Cash and Bling Stolen

Actor and comedian King Bach is the latest celeb to fall victim in a rash of home burglaries in L.A., and this time the crooks scored quite the haul ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a burglary crew hit up KB's home in January ... and took off with $200K worth of cash and jewelry!

Cops launched an investigation, and ended up busting a burglary crew they believe is responsible for a series of other burglaries around town. Multiple people were charged with felonies, but unfortunately, Bach hasn't gotten back his jewelry.

We're told that police don't believe the actor was the prime target during the crime spree. Detectives are continuing their investigation to see if more hits are linked to this crew.

Luckily, cops say KB -- whose real name is Andrew Byron Bachelor -- wasn't at home at the time of the burglary, otherwise, that could've been a whole different ball game.