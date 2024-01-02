Model Abigail Ratchford's Home Broken Into By 3 Men While She Was Inside

Abigail Ratchford had a terrifying situation unfold this weekend -- when cops say 3 goons broke into her freaking house ... this while she was still INSIDE!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the longtime Instagram model -- who has over 9 million followers -- was hanging out at her L.A.-area property Saturday evening when her house alarm went off while she was in there.

Play video content

We're told 3 men had attempted to burglarize her home ... smashing through a large window from her backyard and slinking on in -- but running away before having their way with the place. Our sources say it appears either the alarm or the sounds from inside scared them off.

Cops took a report and are now investigating. BTW, this was all caught on surveillance video taken from a camera Abigail set up on her patio ... and the footage, obtained by TMZ, is wild. You can see these dudes brazenly smash the glass, and all enter the premises.

Now, in terms of how AR herself experienced all this -- sources close to her tell us she's totally freaked out and for good reason ... as this could've gotten ugly fast.

We're told Abigail was upstairs at her house and watching a movie when the guys came crashing through her sliding glass door ... but she luckily never came face to face with them. Still, our sources say the idea of her coming downstairs for a drink that evening and running into the three men absolutely terrifies her.