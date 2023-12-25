Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kevin Connolly Home Hit by Christmas Eve Burglar, Gun Stolen

Entourage star Kevin Connolly's L.A. Home Hit By XMAS Eve Burglar

12/25/2023 6:36 AM PT
Kevin Connolly
Kevin Connolly had a visitor on XMAS Eve, and it wasn't Santa ... the "Entourage" star’s L.A.-area home was burglarized just before midnight ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a burglar forced open a backdoor and entered Kevin's home. The actor was not there. The thief stole an antique gun and some other minor items before beating it.

kevin connolly
Kevin was notified of the break-in and met the cops at his home, where they took a report.

Cops reviewed surveillance footage from the area and determined the suspect appeared to be a homeless man and not a member of the burglary rings that have been targeting high-dollar homes around L.A. in recent months.

Kevin Connolly in Entourage
TMZ broke the story ... thieves smashed a window at Keanu Reeves' home this month and stole his Glock.

A dollar amount will be determined after Kevin goes through the home to see what else if anything is missing. There have been no arrests and LAPD is investigating.

