Kevin Connolly Home Hit by Christmas Eve Burglar, Gun Stolen
Entourage star Kevin Connolly's L.A. Home Hit By XMAS Eve Burglar
12/25/2023 6:36 AM PT
Kevin Connolly had a visitor on XMAS Eve, and it wasn't Santa ... the "Entourage" star’s L.A.-area home was burglarized just before midnight ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a burglar forced open a backdoor and entered Kevin's home. The actor was not there. The thief stole an antique gun and some other minor items before beating it.
Kevin was notified of the break-in and met the cops at his home, where they took a report.
Cops reviewed surveillance footage from the area and determined the suspect appeared to be a homeless man and not a member of the burglary rings that have been targeting high-dollar homes around L.A. in recent months.
TMZ broke the story ... thieves smashed a window at Keanu Reeves' home this month and stole his Glock.
A dollar amount will be determined after Kevin goes through the home to see what else if anything is missing. There have been no arrests and LAPD is investigating.