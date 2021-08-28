'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Ready To Reboot Show, But he Needs Wahlberg

Play video content TMZ.com

"Entourage" creator Doug Ellin says it's about time his famous show got the reboot treatment ... and he's got the main cast on board for another go around ... but it's Mark Wahlberg who Doug needs to make it happen.

We got Doug leaving his "Hollywood Wayz" podcast Friday in Los Angeles and asked if "Entourage" is going to get a second life like a lot of shows from the same era.

Doug says he's gotten word Adrien Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara are all down to reboot the HBO series ... and he's written lots of new material.

It sounds like the ball is in HBO's court right now ... Doug says there haven't been any formal meetings but he's ready to pitch HBO honchos and just needs Mark Wahlberg to make a call to HBO to get the ball rolling.

Doug's happy to point out "Entourage" was well-received by lots of folks, including Barack Obama, during its first run ... and he thinks a reboot will do just as well.