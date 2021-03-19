Lloyd in 'Entourage' 'Memba Him?!
Lloyd in 'Entourage' 'Memba Him?!
3/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Ohio born actor Rex Lee is best known for playing the hard-working assistant Lloyd Lee -- who thrives in his high-stress job while constantly subjected to his boss, Ari Gold's, mood swings and verbal assaults -- in the iconic early 2000s HBO drama "Entourage."
Rex was cast alongside some awesome up-and-coming actors including Adrian Grenier as the Hollywood actor, Vincent Chase, Kevin Dillon as the dopey brother, Johnny "Drama" Chase, Jerry Ferrara as the behind-the-wheel buddy, Turtle ... and of course Jeremy Piven as the aggressive agent, Ari Gold.