The Leprechaun in 'Leprechaun Returns' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor Linden Porco is best known for playing the killer leprechaun -- who still wants his gold back and slays a group of sorority sisters after being brought back to life from the well -- in the 2018 OG sequel "Leprechaun Returns."

Even though Warwick Davis didn't join the new cast in the iconic horror film, Mark Holton did join in on the new school slasher as his classic character, Ozzie, as well as other new castmates, including Taylor Spreitler as Lila and Pepi Sonuga as Katie.