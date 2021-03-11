Modest Mouse Singer Isaac Brock 'Memba Him?!
Modest Mouse Singer Isaac Brock 'Memba Him?!
3/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
Pacific North West artist Isaac Brock is best known for being the singer and lead guitarist for the incredibly influential indie rock band Modest Mouse ... who made their way into the hearts (and ears) of millions with the success of their 2004 album "Good News for People Who Love Bad News" ... which featured the breakout singles "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty."
Brock was joined on stage and in the recording studio with a core group of musicians including Tom Peloso on the bass guitar and backing vocals and Jeremiah Green breaking out the one-of-a-kind beats on the drums.